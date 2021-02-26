DiscountMags is offering some particularly notable magazine bundle deals this weekend. You can score any three titles in the sale (and there’s a lot of them) for $12, or $4 a piece. This includes titles like Wired, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, GQ, Golf Digest, Popular Mechanics, and much more. Everything ships free, has no sales tax, will never auto-renew on you, and can be sent to whichever address you like (with a gift note or not). Head below for a closer look.

While you have to choose a minimum of three titles to take advantage of this weekend’s magazine bundle deals, the per-magazine pricing is quite notable here at $12 or $4 each. You can choose to throw up to five titles in your bundle as well, effectively dropping the price on those down to $4 as well. These magazine bundle deals bring all of the aforementioned titles down to the best prices we can find, some of which to the lowest totals of the year. And you can browse through all of options right here.

Just keep in mind, that Amazon is running a Gold Box magazine sale of its own today. While the deals aren’t quite as good on the 12-month subs, you can score some solid $3 six-month subscriptions to give certain titles a try before you lock-in for a year or more.

More on Wired magazine:

Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine. Every issue covers topics like philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet. You will find hot topics in the Start section such as airlines that burst on the scene by offering wireless access on planes. This section even jumps into worlds you won’t find covered in other magazines such as how some cultures use electronics in unusual ways.

