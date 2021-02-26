FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini with a new case for $4 (Save 65%)

Save 65% From $4

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case for $4.24 when code 66FS54WB has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $12 going rate, this case just recently dropped to $8.50 with today’s offer taking off an extra 50% and marking a new all-time low. If you still haven’t found the perfect case for your new iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, or you’re just waiting on a price cut on some official Apple covers, this is a notable holdout. It’ll keep your device safe from scratches and other potential damage, while still showing off its design. Over 8,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you’ll find the iPhone 12 Pro Max version of ESR’s Air Armor Case on sale for $4.28 then clipping the on-page coupon and applying code BBOEZEO9 at checkout. Or score the 12 mini version for $4.32 with code 4LW9K3CR. In either case you’re saving 65% from the going rates with today’s offers marking new all-time lows. You’ll find the same clear case design here as with the lead deal, just tailored to the other sizes in Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If it’s cases for your iPhone 11 that you’re after, we’re still tracking a collection of discounts on Apple’s official stylings from $15. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide today including this RAVPower MagSafe Charger at $21 or all of the price cuts in Anker’s latest sale from $15.

ESR Air Armor iPhone 12 Case features:

This case compatible with iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro 6.1-inch has Air-Guard corners for enhanced drop protection. The hard back, flexible frame, and shock absorbing corners provides great protection for your 6.1” iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro. The hard back holds up to daily wear-and-tear, keeping your 6.1” iPhone 12/iPhone 12 pro looking its best. The raised screen bezel and ESR’s exclusive lens frame design help protect your screen and camera from scratches.

