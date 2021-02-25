Save $100 on this ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook 64GB for $429 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Saving you $100 from the usual $529 going rate, today’s offer is marking the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. This ASUS Chromebook comes outfitted with a 1080p touchscreen display that pairs with a 360-degree hinge and metal chassis. Plus, the 10-hour battery life here means you won’t have to worry about plugging in throughout the day, although there are a pair of USB-C ports for connecting to various accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 320 customers. Head below for more.

With plenty of leftover cash from the lead deal, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. With as deep of a discount as the lead deal is, spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new Chromebook protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

Otherwise, our Chromebook guide is the place to be for additional price cuts. You’ll still find a notable discount live on Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet model, which is joined by Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 at $150 off. Or you could just go with Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro while it has been marked down in price by up to $100.

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

ASUS C433TA Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Work and play all day with this ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook. An Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM let you manage multiple open tabs and programs at once. This ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook has 64GB of eMMC memory, providing ample storage space, and a Full HD touchscreen that offers the flexibility of a tablet.

