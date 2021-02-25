FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on this ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook

-
Best BuyeBay Daily DealsChromebookAsus
Save $100 $429

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook 64GB for $429 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Saving you $100 from the usual $529 going rate, today’s offer is marking the second-best discount we’ve seen to date. This ASUS Chromebook comes outfitted with a 1080p touchscreen display that pairs with a 360-degree hinge and metal chassis. Plus, the 10-hour battery life here means you won’t have to worry about plugging in throughout the day, although there are a pair of USB-C ports for connecting to various accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 320 customers. Head below for more.

With plenty of leftover cash from the lead deal, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. With as deep of a discount as the lead deal is, spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new Chromebook protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

Otherwise, our Chromebook guide is the place to be for additional price cuts. You’ll still find a notable discount live on Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet model, which is joined by Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 at $150 off. Or you could just go with Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro while it has been marked down in price by up to $100.

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

ASUS C433TA Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Work and play all day with this ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook. An Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM let you manage multiple open tabs and programs at once. This ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook has 64GB of eMMC memory, providing ample storage space, and a Full HD touchscreen that offers the flexibility of a tablet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Chromebook Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save $30 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point syst...
New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook...
Get an instant speed boost with this Asus dual-band int...
Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 falls to $350...
Best Buy’s 3-day Microsoft sale includes Surface ...
ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum sweeps and mops your ...
HP’s 12-inch touchscreen Chromebook X360 returns ...
IKEA and ASUS ROG team up for new gaming furniture and ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Amazon’s best-selling CRAFTSMAN 6-Pc. Small Screwdriver Set returns to low of $6

$6 Learn More

What to expect from today’s PlayStation State of Play PS4/PS5 game showcase

Live today! Learn More
60% off

Columbia Web Deals cut 60% off down jackets, pullovers, hiking shoes, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $43 (28% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Beholder 1 and 2, SteamWorld Quest, more

FREE+ Learn More
20% off

Home Depot takes $100 off Dyson vacuums, fans, heaters, air purifiers, more

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $35 or Gold $60, Fall Guys Ultimate $15, more

$35 Learn More
$10 or less

Apple launches iTunes TV show season sale for $10 or less: Friends, Community, more

Shop now Learn More