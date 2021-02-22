Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 falls to $350 at Amazon (Save $150)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 32GB for $349.99 shipped. Down from its usual $500 going rate, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $30 and marking the best we’ve seen in over a year. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display and folding hinge design. It’s based around 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage and is complemented by all-day battery life. Plus, you’ll find a stylus for helping take notes and markup text while studying. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Clocking in at just over 12-inches, the featured Chromebook is a pretty notable machine for bringing to class for taking notes or just browsing the web from the couch. So put your savings to work to keep your machine protected while not in use by slipping it into this well-reviewed laptop sleeve at $12. With plenty of savings from the lead deal, you’ll be able to bring this into the mix without spending too much extra while still cashing in on the peace of mind. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 32,000 customers.

But if you’d just prefer a tablet for enjoying content away from the desk, today has brought a notable price cut on the LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e. Right now, you can save $100 off the usual going rate, bringing this 10.5-inch tablet down to one of its best prices yet at $380.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and an Intel Celeron processor.

