Best Android app deals of the day: Slaughter 3, Mobile Doc Scanner, Paper Tales, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Along with ongoing deals on iOttie car mounts and everything else in our Android guide, it is now time to collect all of this afternoon’s best game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like Slaughter 3: The Rebels, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR, Paper Tales, Majotori, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at everything on sale today. 

Today's Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at a new Amazon all-time low starting from $675 that now joins ongoing offers on OnePlus 8 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Note20, and Google’s official Pixel 4a. Alongside yesterday’s deal on the ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen model, we have a host of new Chromebook offers at up to $150 off from Samsung and HP right here. Hit up today’s Fossil wearable sale at up to 40% off, then dive into today’s new Anker Amazon sale from from $15 and this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs. 

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Bravely Default II $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Slaughter 3 The Rebels:

A city hidden from the rest of the world. For years it had been used as a massive prison complex, where all the most dangerous criminals were sentenced for life to be kept locked away in forever. Thousands of thieves, thugs, and killers festering in their anger and rage, wanted to break free. Now, the prison’s walls have fallen…

