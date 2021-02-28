FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes up to 80% off Kindle eBooks and print magazine subs from $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of popular wishlist reads on Kindle by as much as 80%. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with price starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best prices to date on these titles. You’ll find everything from science fiction and fantasy to mysteries, thrillers, and romance books in the sale. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings across the board and many have even garnered best-seller status, as well. Head below for more.

Also on sale as part of today’s Gold Box, Amazon is discounting a selection of home, cooking, and lifestyle magazine subscriptions down to $0.99. With a collection of titles included in the sale, you’ll find everything from Men’s Health and HGTV Magazine to Better Homes and Gardens, Food Network, and more. Each of the 4-month print subscriptions will automatically renew at the full up to $15 price, so keep that in mind. But be sure to shop all of the markdowns right here for new ways to expand your reading list this year.

Don’t forget that you can scoop up plenty of other discounts in our media guide today, as well. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies before the month ends, as today is your last chance to score the Kindle titles at no cost.

Slaughterhouse-Five synopsis:

Slaughterhouse-Five, an American classic, is one of the world’s great antiwar books. Centering on the infamous World War II firebombing of Dresden, the novel is the result of what Kurt Vonnegut described as a twenty-three-year struggle to write a book about what he had witnessed as an American prisoner of war. It combines historical fiction, science fiction, autobiography, and satire in an account of the life of Billy Pilgrim, a barber’s son turned draftee turned optometrist turned alien abductee. As Vonnegut had, Billy experiences the destruction of Dresden as a POW. Unlike Vonnegut, he experiences time travel, or coming “unstuck in time.”

