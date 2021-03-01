Eve’s HomeKit Energy Strip falls to best price in months at $85 (Save $15)

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the third-best price to date and is the lowest we’ve seen since November. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you can live without the energy monitoring functionality found above, going with the meross Smart Power Strip at $36 is a great way to save even more. This offering will still expand your HomeKit setup with Siri integration, but delivers four individually-controllable outlets on top of four 2.4A USB-A ports. Over 255 customers have found it to be a compelling upgrade, with an overall 4.7/5 star rating.

Speaking of other upgrades to your HomeKit setup, today saw the Logitech Circle View Camera fall in price for one of the very first times to a new all-time low at $138. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, this waterproof camera is a notable addition to your Siri setup. But then go check out our smart home guide for additional price cuts.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

