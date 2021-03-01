Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at new low of $138

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Circle View Weatherproof HomeKit Camera for $137.97 shipped. Down from its usual $160 going rate, today’s offer marks only the second notable price cut we’ve seen and amounts to a new all-time low. Delivering 1080p feeds in a waterproof design, Logitech’s Circle View Camera expands your smart home with support for HomeKit Secure Video. The wired accessory can be mounted just about anywhere for surveilling package deliveries or keeping an eye on something indoors, and arrives with motion detection features, a 180-degree field of view, and two-way audio. Over 110 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re just planning to surveil the inside of your home, going with the Anker eufy 2K Indoor Smart Camera at $40 is a great way to save even more. You’ll be ditching the waterproof build noted above, but will benefit from HomeKit Secure Video support alongside 2K feeds, motion alerts, and more. There’s also a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,600 customers to round out the package.

Logitech Circle View HomeKit Camera features:

Get security you can trust with the Circle View HomeKit-enabled home security camera. Stay informed and feel secure with best-in-class Logitech TrueView video featuring full 1080p HD, 180° field-of-view, wide dynamic range, and enhanced infrared night vision up to 15 ft away. Designed with a weatherproof body that can brave the elements, indoors or out.

