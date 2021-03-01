FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at new low of $138

-
AmazonSmart HomeLogitech
Reg. $160 $138

Amazon currently offers the Logitech Circle View Weatherproof HomeKit Camera for $137.97 shipped. Down from its usual $160 going rate, today’s offer marks only the second notable price cut we’ve seen and amounts to a new all-time low. Delivering 1080p feeds in a waterproof design, Logitech’s Circle View Camera expands your smart home with support for HomeKit Secure Video. The wired accessory can be mounted just about anywhere for surveilling package deliveries or keeping an eye on something indoors, and arrives with motion detection features, a 180-degree field of view, and two-way audio. Over 110 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re just planning to surveil the inside of your home, going with the Anker eufy 2K Indoor Smart Camera at $40 is a great way to save even more. You’ll be ditching the waterproof build noted above, but will benefit from HomeKit Secure Video support alongside 2K feeds, motion alerts, and more. There’s also a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,600 customers to round out the package.

This morning saw a pair of refurbished Ring Video Doorbells go on sale from $70, but you’ll find even more discounts in our smart home guide, as well. Right now, you can grab three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches for $55 alongside being able to take advantage of the offers in this ongoing Philips Hue sale.

Logitech Circle View HomeKit Camera features:

Get security you can trust with the Circle View HomeKit-enabled home security camera. Stay informed and feel secure with best-in-class Logitech TrueView video featuring full 1080p HD, 180° field-of-view, wide dynamic range, and enhanced infrared night vision up to 15 ft away. Designed with a weatherproof body that can brave the elements, indoors or out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Logitech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $2...
Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and A...
Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold ...
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil...
Amazon has SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C S...
Twelve South Amazon sale: HiRise MacBook Stand $56, Sta...
Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $200 shipped on Amazon ($50 off)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $300+

Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with charging dock for $160 (Reg. $300+)

$160 Learn More
60% off

Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, more

From $30 Learn More
33% off

Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 (30% off)

$38.50+ Learn More
Save $130

Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at $570, more from $100

From $100 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new March 2021 sets: Star Wars, Technic, BrickHeadz, much more

Read more Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil support, more at $50 off

$50 off Learn More