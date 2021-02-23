Today, Nomad is refreshing its lineup of cases with a new series of stylish offerings for the latest iPad Air. Available in four different form-factors, each of the releases all share a similar cutout to take advantage of the latest iPad’s built-in Touch ID features alongside the premium leather build that we’ve come to expect from the brand. Head below for a closer look at all four of the new Nomad iPad Air cases.

Nomad debuts new iPad Air cases

Nomad’s lineup of iPad cases is being updated for the new Air today with a pair of different models to choose from. First up is the more simplistic of the two designs with the Rugged Case. This offering covers just the back of your device to protect against scratches and the like.

For those who need a bit more coverage, there’s also the Rugged Folio version of the new Nomad iPad Air cases. This one shares a similar backplate design to the standard model, but adds some extra protection thanks to a folio cover on the front. The tri-fold design also doubles as a stand that can prop up your device when watching movies and brings sleep/wake functionality into the mix, as well.

Both the Rugged Case and Rugged Folio are available in either a more affordable PU material, as well as genuine Horween Leather. You’ll be able to choose from a rustic brown or black design with the leather offerings, which are said to develop a unique patina over time to add to your device’s style.

Regardless of which of the four styles you do opt for, each one shares a cutout on the top so you can take advantage of the Touch ID features built into the power button. That’s alongside access to USB-C charging on the Botton and a camera hole around back. Not to mention, a unique design on the side so you can still snap on an Apple Pencil to refuel.

Now available for purchase

All of the new Nomad iPad Air cases are now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online storefront. Entering at the most affordable end of the lineup is the PU Rugged Case at $69.95, which is joined by the Rugged Folio model at $79.95. Those looking to wrap their iPad Air in a more stylish design will be able to jump up to the leather Rugged Case at $99.95 or the Rugged Folio for $149.95.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even if this is one of those releases that many will have seen coming, it’s nice to see Nomad carry over the usual leather stylings to the new iPad Air cases. And there’s also the more affordable offerings that don’t give up the notable features found on the more premium models.

