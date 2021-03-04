FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Touch ID, Pencil support, more at $69 off

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Save now $69 off

Update: Amazon now offers the 256GB capacity of Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi for $679.99, down from its $749 going rate and marking a new all-time low.

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. While you’d usually pay $599, today’s offer amounts to a $50 price cut, comes within $10 of the low, and is the second-best discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Air iterates on previous-generation models with a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen, Touch ID in the power button, and a new A14 Bionic processor to power it all. There’s also support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to complete the package. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

Or check out Nomad’s all-new leather Rugged Folio as well as its other just-released iPad Air cases for some more stylish ways to keep your iPadOS machine safe. Otherwise, swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals to kick off the week.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s build your TV library sale discounts sele...
NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and ...
All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones se...
SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD now down at ...
Score rare discounts on Philips Hue Bluetooth lightstri...
Amazon 1-day Carfidant sale readies you for car cleanin...
Gold Box RAVPower sale from $17.50: USB-C PD Wall Charg...
Save up to $100 on Garmin’s latest fitness smartw...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon lows

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad falls to Amazon low from $299

$299 Learn More
50% off

REI End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $36.50, Aladdin and Lion King $10, more

$36.50 Learn More
Reg. $270

Acer’s touchscreen Chromebook Spin 311 sees $41 discount to $229

$229 Learn More
$100 off

Bring home 65-inches of Philips 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for just $448 shipped ($100 off)

$448 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s build your TV library sale discounts select seasons from $5

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Gap Factory Spring Refresh Event takes 50% off all t-shirts, 40% off dresses, and 30% off jeans

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $120+

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and heats the soup at $70 (Amazon low, Reg. $120+)

$70 Learn More