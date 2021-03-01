FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with charging dock for $160 (Reg. $300+)

-
Home GoodswootDyson
Reg. $300+ $160

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum for $159.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Similar models sell for $350 or so in new condition direct from Dyson, while refurbished models are on sale for $200 over at Nordstrom Rack. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and $150 or more under the next best new listings at Amazon on V7 stick vacs. Anytime we see a cordless Dyson stick vac for under $200, it is worth mentioning. Along with included combination and crevice tools, this cordless model provides up to 30-minutes of runtime and can easily transform into a handheld vacuum. Ready for all floor types, it also has a hygienic dirt ejector, an included docking station to both store and charge the machine, as well as providing a neat and today home for the accessories. Similar models carry solid 4+ star ratings on Amazon and it ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. More details below. 

Now if that’s still too pricey for your needs, or the 30-minute runtime just won’t cut it, check out the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum. Starting at under $34, it will save you a small fortune and never run out of juice during a cleaning session. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 32,000 Amazon customers and includes an onboard crevice tool, swivel steering, and multi-floor cleaning. 

Here are few more vacuum deals still available:

Head over to today’s Anker roundup for some discounts on its highly-rated robot vacuums. Then dive into our home goods guide for additional notable offers for around the house including today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 and much more. 

More on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Vacuum:

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 Tier radial cyclones – 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold ...
Ring Video Doorbell Pro packs end-to-end encryption at ...
AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more on sale for $19...
Fashionable futons plunge as low as $138 shipped from A...
At $1.50 each, grabbing six of Amazon’s dusk-to-d...
Save 50% on the Suncast 22-cu. ft. vertical storage she...
Graco’s highly-rated SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat now ...
Tame your garage with a 50-pack of Amazon 11-inch Ball ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $500+

Dyson refurbished Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick Vac now $300 (Orig. $700), more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $250

TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L Android smartphone now $200 shipped on Amazon ($50 off)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $160

Logitech Circle View Camera works with HomeKit Secure Video at new low of $138

$138 Learn More
60% off

Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off The North Face, more

From $30 Learn More
33% off

Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more

From $9 Learn More
30% off

Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 (30% off)

$38.50+ Learn More
Save $130

Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ starting at $570, more from $100

From $100 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new March 2021 sets: Star Wars, Technic, BrickHeadz, much more

Read more Learn More