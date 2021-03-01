Score a refurb cordless Dyson V7 Stick Vac with charging dock for $160 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V7 Cordless Vacuum for $159.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Similar models sell for $350 or so in new condition direct from Dyson, while refurbished models are on sale for $200 over at Nordstrom Rack. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and $150 or more under the next best new listings at Amazon on V7 stick vacs. Anytime we see a cordless Dyson stick vac for under $200, it is worth mentioning. Along with included combination and crevice tools, this cordless model provides up to 30-minutes of runtime and can easily transform into a handheld vacuum. Ready for all floor types, it also has a hygienic dirt ejector, an included docking station to both store and charge the machine, as well as providing a neat and today home for the accessories. Similar models carry solid 4+ star ratings on Amazon and it ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. More details below.

Now if that’s still too pricey for your needs, or the 30-minute runtime just won’t cut it, check out the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum. Starting at under $34, it will save you a small fortune and never run out of juice during a cleaning session. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 32,000 Amazon customers and includes an onboard crevice tool, swivel steering, and multi-floor cleaning.

Here are few more vacuum deals still available:

Head over to today’s Anker roundup for some discounts on its highly-rated robot vacuums. Then dive into our home goods guide for additional notable offers for around the house including today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 and much more.

More on the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Vacuum:

The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 Tier radial cyclones – 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!