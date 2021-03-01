Keep your air quality in check with today’s Gold Box humidifier sale from $38.50 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RAVPower via Amazon is offering up to 29% off select TaoTronics humidifiers. One standout is the 6-liter TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier at $62.99 shipped. Regularly $90 or more at Amazon, today’s deals is $27 or 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for large bedrooms and the like, this model is designed to “keep your sinuses and skin hydrated” with a 1.58-gallon tank that lasts for over 60-hours. The included remote allows for direct access to the three mist levels, three mist temperatures, humidity levels, timer, sleep mode, and auto mode while a specially designed tray allows users to implement essential oils into the process without purchasing a separate unit. Rated 4+ stars from over 670 Amazon customers. More deals below from $38.50.

For something even more affordable, you’ll want to check out this deal we spotted on the 2.4-liter LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier. Now down 25% off from the usual $40, this$30 humidifier will save you some cash and carries solid ratings from over 8,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as large and won’t be able to handle rooms as sizable as today’s lead deal, but it will get the job done for smaller home offices and the like.

Just be sure to swing by the rest of today’s Gold Box TaoTronics humidifier sale for additional offers starting from $38.50 and up to 29% in savings.

For additional ways to take control of your air quality, check out this ongoing deal on the HomeKit-enabled Emerson Touch Thermostat, then head over to our smart home guide for even more. You’ll find deals on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, these TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches, and much more right here.

More on the TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier:

6L Tank Capacity for Large Room: Over 1.58 gallon of water lasts for 60 hours working time on a full tank; designed to humidify the air in a 753ft² / 70m² room

Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier: The Air humidifier provides both cool mist and warm mist (550ml/hr output, 1.2m mist height) to keep your sinuses and skin hydrated, perfect humidifier for bedroom, baby kids room, nursery and nightstand.

Easy to Clean & Essential Oil Diffuser: Top-Fill Humidifier with a wide opening makes it a breeze to refill or thoroughly clean the empty tank with a wet cloth; drip essential oils into the tray to infuse the air with your favorite fragrances.

