Anker deals start at $9 this week: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more

-
Anker
33% off From $9

Anker is kicking off another week with its latest collection of discounted iPhone and Android accessories, protectors, video doorbells, and vacuums. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Cube Charger for $16.14. Normally fetching closer to $20, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is one of the best discounts to date.

This 3-outlet power strip is ready to tidy up your workstation or bedside charging setup with a unique cube design that can clip underneath a desktop or to the back of a nightstand. On top of three AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 5-foot power cable to complete the package. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Dive into our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts on iPhone and Android essentials, as well as other upgrades to your charging setup. Yesterday saw Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station marked down to $55 following a rare price cut and is joined by these ongoing official iPhone 11/Pro/Max case deals from $15.

Anker PowerPort Cube features:

One for All: 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports power everything on your desk from a single compact hub (18W max output from the USB ports and 1250W from the AC outlets). High-Speed Charging: Deliver an optimized charge to USB devices with Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology. 

