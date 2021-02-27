Kick pricey smart bulbs to the curb with three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches: $55 (Reg. $75)

Amazon is offering the three TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $54.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since October. These smart lights from TP-Link are quite versatile. Not only do they work with Alexa and Assistant, you’ll can even control them from Windows devices using Cortana. The Kasa Smart app offers yet another way to toggle your new lights on and off or to tweak the brightness. Having largely switched to smart light switches from bulbs about two years ago, I’ve found it to be the ideal route for me as it keeps cost low over time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If going for the TP-Link brand isn’t of concern to you, consider Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $20 when clipping the on-page coupon. I’ve used these and have found them to be both reliable and attractive. Best of all, the appearance is something anyone can lo1ok at and immediately understand how to operate.

For those of you who have been on the hunt for night lights, we just spotted six of Amazon’s dusk-to-dawn offerings for $1.50 each. This is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, so the offer may not stick around for long. Buyers will cash in on 40% of savings, further conveying just how notable this discount is.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Control from Anywhere – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (compatible w/Android & iOS)

Voice Control – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

Gentle Off – Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double-click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep

