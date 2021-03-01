FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GOOLOO’s 1200A portable battery can jump-start up to 7L engines for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

$24.50 off $45.50

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A 18000mAh SuperSafe Portable Jump Starter for $45.49 shipped with the code ENOZLNJL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $24.50 from its normal going rate of $70 and matched our last mention. With enough power to jump-start an engine of 7.0L with gas or 5.5L with diesel, this portable battery is a must for any road trip. It’ll also work as a 18000mAh portable power bank to recharge your iPhone or iPad while on-the-go, providing dual-function in your car. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Avoid having a dead battery altogether when you pick up the BLACK+DECKER Fully Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It’s yours for just $20 Prime shipped and will keep your battery topped-off and ready-to-go at a moment’s notice.

Need to power your smartphone, tablet, or laptop while on-the-go? Well, Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank is the perfect tool for the job. Spotted earlier today, it’s on sale for $90 right now which saves you 10% from its normal going rate. You’ll find an integrated Apple Watch puck, 5W Qi pad, as well as an 18W USB-C and USB-A port to top off four devices at once here.

GOOLOO 1200A Portable Jump Starter features:

POWERFUL LIFE SAVER: This GOOLOO emergency jump starter has enough power (1200A peak current) to jump start most 12 volt vehicles on the road! (up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines) Works with cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawn mowers, yachts, boat, pickup,snowmobiles, etc. Fully charges in 5 hours and can hold a charge for more than 3 months.

