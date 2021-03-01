Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank can refuel four devices at once, now $90

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $89.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen to date, is the best in over a month, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Living up to its name, Satechi’s latest power bank delivers four different ways to refuel all of the gear in your kit. There’s an integrated Apple Watch charging puck up top alongside a 5W Qi pad. Its 10000mAh battery can quickly top off devices with an 18W USB-C port and USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 2K at $48 instead. This portable charger doesn’t have as capable of an internal battery at only 2000mAh, but it will refuel your Apple Watch while out and about. Or if you’d prefer to recharge multiple devices at a time, Aukey’s 18W 10000mAh Qi Power Bank at $28 is worth a look, as well.

Then go hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts to refresh your charging setup. Alongside the ongoing discount on Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station at $55, we’re tracking a whole host of price cuts in the latest Anker sale from $9. Not to mention everything in this morning’s roundup.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank features:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank – 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once.

