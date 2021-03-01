FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank can refuel four devices at once, now $90

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSatechi
Save $10 $90

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $89.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen to date, is the best in over a month, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Living up to its name, Satechi’s latest power bank delivers four different ways to refuel all of the gear in your kit. There’s an integrated Apple Watch charging puck up top alongside a 5W Qi pad. Its 10000mAh battery can quickly top off devices with an 18W USB-C port and USB-A slot to complete the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 2K at $48 instead. This portable charger doesn’t have as capable of an internal battery at only 2000mAh, but it will refuel your Apple Watch while out and about. Or if you’d prefer to recharge multiple devices at a time, Aukey’s 18W 10000mAh Qi Power Bank at $28 is worth a look, as well.

Then go hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts to refresh your charging setup. Alongside the ongoing discount on Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station at $55, we’re tracking a whole host of price cuts in the latest Anker sale from $9. Not to mention everything in this morning’s roundup.

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank features:

Experience the convenience of wireless charging on-the-go with the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank – 10000 mAh. Combining the best of both portable and wireless charging, the Quatro Power Bank features a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD, and USB-A port to recharge multiple devices at once. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hardcover gaming art books from $18: Cuphead, Atari, FF...
Assemble 20% in savings on LEGO Technic, Star Wars, Min...
Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Victorinox Spartan Pocket Knife hits $22 at Amazon, mor...
August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock falls to secon...
Finally be able to see in your garage with a 6,000-lume...
This value-packed mini projector creates a 200-inch 720...
Tide’s eco-friendly Laundry Detergent box now $13...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Satechi’s new Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station sees rare discount to $55

$55 Learn More

Satechi releases new hybrid USB-C Apple Watch and AirPods Charger

Read more Learn More
Save 20%

Grow your Assistant setup with Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $57

Join Sam’s Club and get a free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes for $29 (Reg. $57)

$29 Learn More

New ViewSonic portable projector packs instant auto focus, direct USB-C connectivity, more

Order now! Learn More
Reg. up to $40

Hardcover gaming art books from $18: Cuphead, Atari, FF VIII, Splatoon, Tsushima, more

From $18 Learn More
20% off

Assemble 20% in savings on LEGO Technic, Star Wars, Minecraft, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 9th Dawn III, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More