We’ve rounded up four standout books that are debuting in March. Head below the jump to find our top picks for March’s Reading List and be sure to check out Feburary’s Reading List as well.

In the Quick

Kate Hope Day has a new read called In the Quick that explores the life of a determined astronaut that’s fighting to bring home a crew that has been missing for year. This is a thriller and sci-fi adventure that’s sure to have you guessing the entire read. Even though the rest of the world has seemed to lose hope, she has not, and it’s exciting to watch her journey to find them. This book is out on March 2 and you can pre-order it today on Amazon.

Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual

To kick it up a notch in March, you should pick up Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual by Luvvie Ajayi Jones. This book is full of tips and tricks to help you conquer fear and live life to the fullest. This book is also debuting on March 2.

For fans of: Shonda Rhimes’s Year of Yes; Hulu’s Shrill; Glennon Doyle’s Untamed; HBO’s Insecure…With some helpful insights from her grandmother, Ajayi Jones encourages us all, via this audaciously funny guide, to overcome imposter syndrome and accept our worth. Marie Claire

Are We There Yet?

If you’re a parent, the new novel Are We There Yet by Kathleen West tells a heartfelt and brutally honest truth about parenting. Embracing the mess of her kids while portraying a picture-perfect life, this novel will have you flipping through the pages with a smile. This new book debuts March 16 and is also on pre-order at Amazon now.

The Women of Chateau Lafayette

The Women of Chateau Lafayette

Finally, this World War II historical fiction novel is a must-read. One of our top picks from the March Reading list is The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray. It’s written about one castle across three different eras. The Chateau Lafayette has been run by women for decades, and this book describes each woman’s bravery, determination, and triumphs. This book debuts at the very end of March and is expected to be a top seller.

Which book from the March Reading List looks most interesting to you? Let me know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!