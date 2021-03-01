Bring the sun indoors with TaoTronics’ 10000-lux light therapy lamp at $21 (37% off)

Fiturhome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code WLDSI8GB and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’d normally pay $35 with today’s deal saving you 37%, beating our last mention by $2. If you have a hard time waking up in the morning, adding a light therapy lamp to your routine could be beneficial. It simulates the sunrise, which can help with a more gradual wake-up. It can also help in the winter if the area in which you live doesn’t see a lot of sunlight, as it simulates the same color temperature as being outside with a 6500K white balance. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

This is among the best pricing that we can find for similar light therapy lamps. For comparison, you’d spend around $25 or more for a similar setup at Amazon right now, with today’s deal saving you on average at least $3.

TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp features:

10000 Lux Bright Light Therapy: Simulating natural daylight at 6500K, the glare-free light therapy lamp helps to effectively combat gloomy mood and rainy days, no risk of sunburn as this lamp is UV-free

20%-100% Customized Brightness: Easily adjust the brightness to cater to various needs, moods, lighting distances, and during autumn and winter days

60 Energy-Efficient LEDs: More LEDs are used to deliver the full brightness at only 12W, does not emit any UV light or other polluting radiation

