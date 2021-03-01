FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bag two 1500-lumen rechargeable LED flashlights for $8.50 each (Amazon low, 35% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSports-Fitness
Amazon low $8.50 each

LETION-Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its Rechargeable 1500-lumen Flashlights for $16.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $1. While a smartphone flashlight will work in a pinch, holding it for longer periods is not very comfortable when compared with round solutions like these. These are also immensely brighter with each flashlight in this bundle offering up 1500 lumens of brightness. Four rechargeable 18650 batteries are included alongside a cable and charger for refueling them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something more ergonomic and traditional? If so, check out Dorcy’s Handheld Flashlight at $10. It boasts a dedicated handle and wields “9 super bright 5MM LEDs.” It’s touted as throwing a “powerful, long-distance focused beam of light.” Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by roughly 500 Amazon shoppers.

And speaking of light, did you see that a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches is down to $55? This Amazon offer shaves $20 off, paving the way for your to automate lighting throughout your home. I’ve opted for smart switches throughout a majority of my home and love that I never need to worry about replacing expensive bulbs.

LETION Rechargeable Flashlight features:

  • LETION flashlight is waterproof, anti-wear, non-slip and compact. It makes it one of the must-have tools for outdoor activities, camping, hiking, fishing and home. If two flashlights are lit during a power outage, the house will be illuminated. note:flashlight can only prevent splashing but not immersion.
  • LETION tactical flashlight has a high brightness of 1500 Lumen, which can easily illuminate the entire room and has a maximum illumination distance of about 500 meters. The two batteries in the flashlight are easily powered for hours, and are equipped with a USB cable for safe and fast charging, which is very convenient.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sports-Fitness

About the Author

Refresh your water bottles from $6 at Amazon: CamelBak,...
This premium stand elevates an iPad, iPhone, and more f...
Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with 7,000MB/s s...
This gaming chair has a built-in subwoofer + speakers t...
Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch measures...
Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $7.50: Poli...
Switch gear from $9: Nintendo Animal Crossing case hits...
Home Depot takes up to 25% off Husky workbenches, garag...
Show More Comments

Related

39% off

Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at $18 (39% off)

$18 Learn More

Green Deals: Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel $73, more

Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on this battery-powered 3-in-1 LED lantern at an all-time low of $9 (25% off)

$9 Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Rechargeable Flashlight with USB $23, more

Learn More
Save $350

Bundle OnePlus 8 Pro with its Buds Z at $699 ($350 off), more from $599

From $599 Learn More

Green Deals: Step up your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of solar LED spotlights at $20, more

Learn More
50% off

Refresh your water bottles from $6 at Amazon: CamelBak, Nalgene, more up to 50% off

From $6 Learn More
35% off

This premium stand elevates an iPad, iPhone, and more for less than $8 (Amazon low)

Under $8 Learn More