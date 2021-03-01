Bag two 1500-lumen rechargeable LED flashlights for $8.50 each (Amazon low, 35% off)

LETION-Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its Rechargeable 1500-lumen Flashlights for $16.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $1. While a smartphone flashlight will work in a pinch, holding it for longer periods is not very comfortable when compared with round solutions like these. These are also immensely brighter with each flashlight in this bundle offering up 1500 lumens of brightness. Four rechargeable 18650 batteries are included alongside a cable and charger for refueling them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something more ergonomic and traditional? If so, check out Dorcy’s Handheld Flashlight at $10. It boasts a dedicated handle and wields “9 super bright 5MM LEDs.” It’s touted as throwing a “powerful, long-distance focused beam of light.” Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by roughly 500 Amazon shoppers.

And speaking of light, did you see that a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches is down to $55? This Amazon offer shaves $20 off, paving the way for your to automate lighting throughout your home. I’ve opted for smart switches throughout a majority of my home and love that I never need to worry about replacing expensive bulbs.

LETION Rechargeable Flashlight features:

LETION flashlight is waterproof, anti-wear, non-slip and compact. It makes it one of the must-have tools for outdoor activities, camping, hiking, fishing and home. If two flashlights are lit during a power outage, the house will be illuminated. note:flashlight can only prevent splashing but not immersion.

LETION tactical flashlight has a high brightness of 1500 Lumen, which can easily illuminate the entire room and has a maximum illumination distance of about 500 meters. The two batteries in the flashlight are easily powered for hours, and are equipped with a USB cable for safe and fast charging, which is very convenient.

