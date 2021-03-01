Finally be able to see in your garage with a 6,000-lumen LED light bulb at just $20 (33% off)

Tanbaby (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W/6,000-lumen LED Light Bulb for $19.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $30, this saves you $10 and is a match for our last mention. If your garage is dim, it’s time to shed some light on your spring projects. These bulbs output 6,000-lumens each. Or, to put it into terms that are easier to understand, as much as six 100W standard incandescent bulbs. You’ll find three LED panels that can be “deformed” to aim anywhere you need here, allowing you to shine light exactly where it belongs. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 13,000 happy customers.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $14 on Amazon, saving you an additional $6 over the brighter bulb above.

For more LED lighting, be sure to check out today’s Green Deals roundup. We spotted a 50% discount on a 2-pack of outdoor solar LED spotlights, which is a great way to upgrade your home’s curb appeal. No batteries are required here and you won’t have to run wires to power these lights, as the built-in solar panel takes care of that part. Also, don’t forget that we’re seeing a 2-pack of 1,500-lumen LED flashlights on sale for $8.50 each, which is absolutely worth your consideration in picking up.

Tanbaby 6,000-lumen LED Light features:

With 3 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads,easy to adjust, way brighter than a standard bulb. It features LED technology with 3*48 PCS top quality diodes that total 6000 lumens ,CRI80+, 6000K trippleglow daylight can give you 85% energy saving for your garage.

