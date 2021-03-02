FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 35% off Makita combo kits, tools, more from $10

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off a selection of Makita tools, combo kits, and accessories from $10. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Headlining is the Makita 18V 6-Piece Cordless Combo Kit at $499. Typically fetching $599, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price in nearly a year. This Makita tool package includes everything you’ll need to overhaul your tool kit with everything from a hammer drill and impact driver to circular saw, angle grinder, and flashlight. You’re also getting a tote to carry everything around in-between jobs as well as an interchangeable battery and charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the Home Depot Makita sale is on the brand’s 18W Brushless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Kit at $219. Down from its usual $249 price tag, this bundle scores you $30 in savings and matches the best price we’ve seen in several months. Included alongside the two noted tools, you’re also getting a carrying bag, battery and charger. This is a great way to kickstart your setup if the featured bundle is a bit too expansive for the DIY projects on your to-do list. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be sure to shop the rest of the deals today for additional ways to pocket up to 35% in savings on Makita tools and more. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional discounts to renovate your space. These DEWALT power tool deals are still live from $99 alongside offers on kitchenware and much more.

Makita 18V Cordless Combo Kit features

The Makita 18-Volt LXT lithium-ion cordless six-piece combo kit is built to get the job done. Designed with the professional in mind, this best-in-class cordless solution contains six lithium-ion cordless tools for drilling, driving, fastening, cutting, grinding, demolition and more. The set includes a 1/2 in. hammer driver-drill with 480 in. lbs. of MAX torque, an impact driver with 1,460 in. lbs. of MAX torque, a 6-1/2 in. circular saw that will cut 2X material at 45 degrees, a reciprocating saw with 0-2,800 SPM, a 4-1/2 in. brushless angle grinder with 8,500 RPM and a rechargeable flashlight with a Xenon bulb that lasts up to four hours per charge.

