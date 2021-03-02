Originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker now $130 shipped

Harman Kardon is now offering its Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped in all three colorways. Originally $450, they start at around $158 via Amazon third-party sellers right now with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Along with the fabric finish and ability to connect up to 100 of them together, this Bluetooth speaker features one-button access to both Siri and Google Now. It also packs in 8 hours of battery life per change, dual noise cancelling microphones for taking calls, and can connect up to two wireless streaming audio sources at a time. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you’re looking for something little bit larger than the miniature Bluetooth speakers that won’t reach into your pocket as much, take a look at the JBL FLIP 4. It sells for under $80 and packs in nearly as much of a room-filling sound as today’s lead deal. You won’t get the direct Siri access or the fancy noise cancellation, but it will provide even longer wireless capabilities before it needs to charge and can also link up with two smart devices at once. Rated 4+ stars from over 67,000 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on Harman Kardon’s GO + Play Bluetooth speaker. But you’ll want to swing by today’s Bose roundup as well where you’ll find some deals on its popular, and hard hitting models as well. Then head over to our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub for even more options.

More on the HK Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker:

Amplify your listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 HK Connect+ enabled speakers

The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music

Access Siri or Google Now from the speaker with a simple button press This can be easily configured via the HK Connect App

