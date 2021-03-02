FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more from $179

Amazon currently offers the Bose ANC Wireless Headphones 700 for $299 shipped in Arctic White. Down from its $399 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since November, and matches the all-time low set only a few times before. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a closer look instead, especially at today’s discounted price. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $179.

Other notable Bose deals include:

Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can also score some extra savings in the latest Bose outlet sale. There you’ll not only find a selection of additional price cuts, but also some even deeper deals on the new condition offerings on sale today. Get a look at everything included in the savings event right here.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

