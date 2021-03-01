Harman Kardon’s GO + Play Bluetooth speaker with noise cancelling now $180 (Reg. $275+)

Harman Kardon is now offering its GO + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.99 shipped. That’s 60% off the original $500 price tag, nearly $100 below the next best price at Amazon, and the lowest we can find. This premium Bluetooth speaker features a fabric finish with a stainless steel handle as well a dual noise cancelling microphone setup for taking calls. That’s on top of the rechargeable battery that offers 8-hours of playback, wireless Bluetooth streaming with up to three devices at once, and the ability to connect up to two of them together “to elevate your music listening experience.” Rated 4+ stars from over 260 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it won’t be able to crank out your tunes quite as loud, a more affordable solution would be something like the Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3. This speaker carries a 4+ star rating from over 122,000 Amazon customers and sells for just $24 Prime shipped. You’re obviously forgoing the more premium build here as well, but if it’s just some casual audio you’re after, it is a far more affordable option.

The speaker deals don’t stop there though. This morning’s smartphone accessories roundup has more affordable options and we are still tracking notable price drops on the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom, Google’s Nest Audio speakers, and even more in today’s new Anker Amazon sale roundup.

More on the Harman Kardon Go + Play Speaker:

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room filling sound. Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2402 MegaHertz to 2480 MegaHertz

Built in rechargeable Li ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime and charges your smartphones and tablets via USB

Dual Microphone Conferencing System with Harman noise and echo cancelling technology delivers crystal clear conference calls

