FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on official Samsung Qi chargers, power banks, more from $32

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Save 33% From $32

Amazon offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $66.99 shipped. Usually fetching $90, you’re looking at 26% in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking the second-best price to date. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy accessory lineup, the new Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot. So whether you have the new Galaxy S21 devices on order or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 790 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $32.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

Then head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts today. Our roundup from this morning delivered a 28% discount on this RAVPower 65W Charging Station, but you’ll also find other essentials for your Samsung handset starting at $6.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging pu...
Refresh your room with Christopher Knight’s Prest...
COSORI’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo with smartp...
Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to one of ...
Enjoy 7 days of battery life on the Garmin Vivoactive 3...
JLab’s USB-C Microphone lineup sees best Amazon p...
Instant Pot’s 8-Qt. Duo Evo Plus Multi-Cooker now...
Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 P...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $36 (22% off), more

From $6 Learn More
45% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $13 (35% off), more

From $6 Learn More

ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging puck with detachable USB-C cable [Deal]

Order Now! Learn More
50% off

Add a highly-rated centrifugal juice extractor to your health routine at $50 today (50% off)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Headphones with H1 chip fall to $170 in various colors (Save $130)

$170 Learn More

Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, pet supplies, denim jackets, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Beholder 1 and 2, Day by Day Organizer PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Upgrade your outdoor space with six dusk to dawn LED bulbs for under $2.50/ea., more

From $2/ea Learn More