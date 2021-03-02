FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Strap on this leather Apple Watch band for just $9 (Save 30%)

-
AmazonApple
Save 30% $9

OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $9.28 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $13 going rate, you’re saving nearly 30% with today’s offer marking a new all-time low on this style and one of the best to date on a similar offering. This leather Apple Watch band elevates the style of your wearable for occasions where the included silicone strap isn’t going to cut it. Comprised of genuine leather, it features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s compatible with every version of Apple Watch to date. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Those in the market for a new Apple Watch can also upgrade to Series 6 right now at up to $69 off. That’s alongside these ongoing Apple Watch Series 5 discounts which markdown prices by as much as $320. Then make sure to check out all of the offers in our Apple guide for even more deals.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch sees very first...
Score 96-loads of Gain Plus Laundry Detergent Liquid fo...
Upgrade your gaming setup with this TLK mechanical keyb...
ASUS Chromebook Flip models fall to best prices in mont...
Anker’s USB-C Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projecto...
VANTRUE’s N2 Pro dual dash camera records up to 1...
Amazon’s gaming desk has a built-in controller, h...
Amazon discounts Echo Show devices from $65: Show 5 bun...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $12

Pair your Apple Watch with this leather band for just $9.50 (Save 22%)

$9.50 Learn More
Reg. $20

Strap this stylish stainless steel link band onto your Apple Watch for just $13 (Save 37%)

$13 Learn More

All-new NERF HYPER lineup fires at 110 feet per second with 3-4x blaster round capacity

Learn More
New low

Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch sees very first discount to $42.50

$42.50 Learn More
40% off

Score 96-loads of Gain Plus Laundry Detergent Liquid for $11 Prime shipped (40% off)

$11 Learn More
32% off

Upgrade your gaming setup with this TLK mechanical keyboard at just $19 on Amazon

$19 Learn More
Save $80

ASUS Chromebook Flip models fall to best prices in months from $520 (Save $80)

From $520 Learn More
Reg. $285

Stay focused with The Fort, a freestanding desk divider for $265 (Reg. $285)

$265 Learn More