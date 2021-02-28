FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 5 models up to $300 off with deals on Nike+, Cellular, more


Best Buy is currently clearing out Apple Watch Series 5 with up to $300 in savings to be had on cellular models, Nike+ editions, and more. Free shipping is available across the board. Today’s offers are either matching the all-time lows or marking the second-best we’ve seen throughout the lineup, but our top pick is the 44mm Nike+ GPS + Cellular model at $349. Down from its $529 going rate, you’re saving $180 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the low.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

While you can still save up to $69 on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 styles, we’re also tracking a series of price cuts on various third-party Watch bands, as well as everything else in our Apple guide. Last week saw a leather band go on sale for $9.50 which is joined by these ongoing braided solo loop and stainless steel link band deals that are both live at $13.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

