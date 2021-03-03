Amazon’s #1 best-selling AeroGarden salad greens mix seed kit drops as low as $19

Amazon is offering the 9-pod AeroGarden Salad Greens Mix Seed Kit for $19.82 Prime shipped. Opt for Subscribe and Save to drop the price further to $18.83 Prime shipped, just remember to cancel before your next order ships. Down from its $30 or more going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past six months. If you have the AeroGarden, this is perfect to start growing some salad for summer picnics. In the pre-seeded pods, you’ll get red/green leaf, romaine, and butterhead lettuce for a wide variety of leafy greens. Just insert the pod into your AeroGarden and you’ll have fresh lettuce in no time at all. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

After something a bit more budget-focused? Well, Amazon also has a 9-pod AeroGarden Gourmet Herb Seed Kit for $15 or less. While this won’t provide you with lettuce for salads, it does deliver Thai basil, curly parsley, thyme, chive, mint, dill, and Italian parsley. This is perfect for seasoning your dishes with freshly-grown herbs instead of dried and old shakers that you have in the pantry.

After you pick up today’s lead deal, be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other discounts. It’s a page you should bookmark and check back often since we update it daily with the best deals from around the web. Today, you’ll find a Bluetooth smart meat thermometer at $17, Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill at $30, and much more.

More about AeroGarden’s Seed Pods:

100-Percent Germination Guarantee – if a Seed Pod doesn’t germinate, we’ll replace it for free

Non-GMO. No herbicides. No pesticides

Also includes 1) patented, specially formulated Liquid Nutrients 2) Grow Domes for optimal germination 3) Growing Guide with step-by-step instructions

