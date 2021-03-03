FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill drops down to $30 shipped for today only (40% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. A particularly affordable way to bring the BBQ indoors, this grill features a cooling drip pan to minimize smoke, a 1500-watt heating system, and cool-touch handles. The 12- by 16-inch cooking surface is complemented by an adjustable temperature control as well as being removable and dishwasher-friendly. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many comparable options for less from a brand you would trust. The Ovente model is usually among the most affordable options out there, and remains so, but is still slightly more expensive than today’s lead deal. You could opt for an $18 George Forman plate grill to bring some pressed-sandwich action into the fold, but this is about as close as you’ll get right now for something under $30. 

Or just forget the indoor grill and go big. Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill has plunged down to a low of $215.50 today and will bring that delicious smokey flavor to your BBQs this year. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers including FoodSaver’s PowerVac Sealing Machine, this 1,815-lumen dimmable LED floor lamp, and the ongoing Chemical Guys Amazon sale for your car washing needs. 

More on the Bella Pro Indoor Grill:

Whip up your barbecue favorites indoors with this large stainless steel BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill. The cooling drip pan captures oil to provide healthier food and prevent smoke, while the cool-touch handles help keep hands burn-free. This BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill uses a 1500W heating system that speeds up preheating time.

