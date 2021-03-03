Prep for spring BBQs with a Bluetooth smart meat thermometer at $17 on Amazon (29% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code B4CZFZ4V and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $24, this saves 29% and is the best available. With warmer weather finally on the horizon, this is a must-have for grilling season. When you throw a steak or chicken on the grill, sometimes you can know just by time when it’s done. If you’re still learning that, then using a thermometer is a fantastic alternative to overcooking something. This model features Bluetooth connectivity so you can monitor progress from a smartphone, making it super simple to nail the perfect steak. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ThermoPro’s highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must-have for grilling as well. While today’s lead deal can track the temperature after being inserted into your meal, it’s hard to use that for quick temp checks if it’s a thinner cut of meat or something else similar. For just $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, be sure to grab ThermoPro’s instant-read thermometer as well.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking indoor and outdoor grill deals right now. The Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill is down to just $30, which saves 40% from its normal going rate. For those who prefer to do their cooking outside, Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill is at a new low of $215.50, which knocks over $84 off from its list price.

More about Govee’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer:

Enjoy Fun of Barbecue: With 230ft bluetooth range, you can easily monitor meat temp in real-time on your smartphone without staying aside for keeping checking temperature. No need to worry about the smell of smoke.

Accuracy & Fast Response: Receive accurate temperature readings from 32° to 572℉ with accuracy 1.8°F/1°C for ensuring the quality of your meat. On Govee Home app, you can view clear temperature charts with 2 hours for historic data.

Alert Function: You’ll get notified on your phone and your probe thermometer H5181 once the temperature is out of your preset temp when you’re on the couch. You can also view easily the bold reading in the evening with large backlight screen.

