These Logitech discounts will refresh your aging mouse and keyboard from $25 (Up to 29% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. When it comes to mice, not many can pull off what this one can. In addition to switching between three devices, it can even transfer text, images, and files between each computer’s clipboard. Battery life lasts up to two years despite relying on only one AA battery. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Logitech markdown that’s 27% off.

We’ve also spotted the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Combo for $36.42 shipped at Amazon. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This modern-looking keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech is a great way to refresh the appearance of an aging setup. This is exemplified by a low-profile scissor key design on the keyboard and a simplistic, yet ambidextrous mouse. Both peripherals are quiet to use, which is perfect if you work around others. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit pairing with multiple devices and save with Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse. It’s a versativle solution that works with every major platform. As with the deal above, it only requires one AA battery. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Logitech Multi-Device Wireless Mouse features:

CROSS-COMPUTER CONTROL – Game-changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on two computers, and copy-paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW

DUAL CONNECTIVITY – Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers and laptops via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

LONG BATTERY LIFE- The Logitech M585 just keeps going, with 2 years of power on a single AA battery

