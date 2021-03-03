Under Armour takes up to 75% off spring polos, golf pants, more from $15

For a limited time only, Under Armour has new markdowns at up to 75% off including shirts, pants, running shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tech Polo Shirt for men that comes in an array of fun color options for spring. This shirt looks nice with pants or shorts alike and is nice for your golf swing too. The material is sweat-wicking, lightweight, breathable, and also has anti-odor properties too. It’s currently marked down to $20 in select styles and regularly is priced at $40. With over 500 reviews from Under Armour customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

