FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lululemon’s new March markdowns offer deals from $7 shipped: Leggings, more

-
FashionLululemon
60% off From $7

Lululemon’s March markdowns offers up to 60% off new sale styles including sweat-wicking tops, jogger pants, leggings, shorts, accessories, and more from $7. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Cloudy Pine Bomber Jacket is currently marked down to $99 and originally was priced at $198. This jacket is great for spring weather due to its lightweight material and it can also easily be layered. It can easily be paired with joggers, shorts, or jeans alike and it also has a zippered pocket to store your phone and cards. This style can also be worn during workouts because the material is infused with stretch and it wicks away moisture to help you stay comfortable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off running shoes, apparel, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Save up to 50% on leather handbags, crossovers, wallets...
Allen Edmonds cuts up to 70% dress shoes, boots, loafer...
Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off from $12: FlyKni...
Marmot adds hundreds of new sale items up to 60% off: J...
Amazon offers hoodies, pullovers, and more from $20 Pri...
Backcountry Winter Clearance Event takes up to 60% off ...
Star Wars x Society6 collection takes your home to a ne...
ALDO takes extra 30% off all sale items: Boots, sneaker...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $10

Save on Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hubs from $50 (Save $10)

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $158+

Originally $450 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Bluetooth speaker now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More
Reg. $70

Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $53 (Save 24%)

$53 Learn More
Reg. $100

Soothe your aching bones with a FITPULSE Massage Gun at $65 (Today only, Reg. $100)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $270

RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with 60W PD USB now $150 (Reg. $270)

$150 Learn More
Save $100

Bose ANC Headphones 700 return to Amazon low at $299 (Save $100), more from $179

From $179 Learn More

Crucial’s new X6 4TB portable SSD has up to 800MB/s transfer speeds at under $500

Learn More
$500 off

Smart 4K TV deals from $450: 70-inch Fire TV, Sony Android, OLED models, more

From $450 Learn More