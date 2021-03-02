Lululemon’s new March markdowns offer deals from $7 shipped: Leggings, more

Lululemon’s March markdowns offers up to 60% off new sale styles including sweat-wicking tops, jogger pants, leggings, shorts, accessories, and more from $7. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Cloudy Pine Bomber Jacket is currently marked down to $99 and originally was priced at $198. This jacket is great for spring weather due to its lightweight material and it can also easily be layered. It can easily be paired with joggers, shorts, or jeans alike and it also has a zippered pocket to store your phone and cards. This style can also be worn during workouts because the material is infused with stretch and it wicks away moisture to help you stay comfortable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 40% off running shoes, apparel, and more.

