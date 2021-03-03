FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel deals from $70, today only: Pixel 3/XL $130, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Google Pixel smartphones in certified refurbished condition starting at $70. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB at $149.99. Down from its original $899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the best discounts to date.

While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same

Update: Now sold out. Our top pick is the Google Pixel 4 at $249.99 in various styles. Down from its original $799 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 70% in savings and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s sale for even more ways to get in the Google Pixel game. You’ll find other previous-generation handsets that are all backed by the same warranty noted above with prices starting at $70. And as always, our Android guide is the place to check for additional hardware deals and all of the best app and game deals for your new device.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Google Pixel 4 is the phone made the Google way. Its camera takes a perfect shot every time, even when it’s dark out. The new Google Assistant helps you do things, such as control your phone and multitask between apps – with just your voice. Pixel 4 is also the first phone with Motion Sense, letting you use gestures to get things done without having to touch your phone. Google Pixel 4 is built around Google software you know and love that’s always getting better.

