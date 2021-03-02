FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Golf Peaks, inbento, Infinite Puzzle, A Street Cat Tale, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Some of you might be interested in checking out our exclusive desktop app bundle (over 45 top apps from $1) as well as our Android deal hub before you dive into all of today’s best app price drops courtesy of Google Play. If not, you’ll find all of today’s best discounts listed below including titles like Golf Peaks, inbento, Infinite Puzzle, A Street Cat’s Tale, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at $200 off that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4a 5G and TCL’s unlocked 64GB 10L. Alongside these Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ price drops, we are now tracking the Samsung’s Galaxy Buds back down at the all-time low of $49. We saw some notable Android TV deals this morning, but just make sure you check out the new Anker PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub (also now on sale) as well as everything in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man + DLC $20, Far Cry New Dawn $12, Mario 3D All-Stars, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Golf Peaks:

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Various block types to experiment with…Unique card-based movement system…No IAP, no ads…One-handed play.

