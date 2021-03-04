DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week with a great foodie magazine deal and more. Starting from $4 per year, you’re looking at the best prices we can find all four titles, including Bon Appetit, Reader’s Digest, and more, with free shipping across the board. DiscountMags also will never auto-renew your subscriptions on you, does not charge sales tax either, and allows any magazine in your cart to be sent to a different address (with an optional gift note). Head below for more details.

While all of the price drops are notable here, it’s that Bon Appetit foodie magazine deal we have our eye on. Now available for just $4 per year with free delivery every month, this is well under the $30 price tag you’ll find on Amazon, slightly below our usual weekend pricing, and the best we can find. Bon Appetit is a great option for home chefs and foodies of all kinds with “tips for improving existing skills in the kitchen, as well as helpful advice new cooks can follow to ensure each dish they try at home is a success” and meal ideas that are “fresh, quick, and easy to prepare.”

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Deals of the Week sale right here for additional offers starting from $6 per year.

Then head over to our 2021 March Reading List to check out some of the biggest buzz-worthy titles on the horizon and go scoop up your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies. We are also still tracking growing list of hardcover gaming art and coffee table-style books starting from $16 right here.

More on Bon Appetit Magazine:

Foodie magazine deal: Bon Appetit magazine appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer. Every issue gives you a wide array of delectable recipe ideas, family meal planners, tips on healthy eating, cooking tools and advice, and detailed articles covering numerous food topics. Each issue of Bon Appetit magazine appeals to both seasoned cooks and beginners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!