We are now tracking some solid price drops on series of gaming art books at Amazon. One standout here is the The Art of Cuphead hardcover book at $19.11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it usually sits in the $25 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. If there was only one game that deserved its art to be celebrated in hardcover book form, it might very well be this one. The 264-page art book is filled with the game’s gorgeous 1930s-style visuals, hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation, early concepts, production work, and early ideas that “went into the making of Cuphead’s characters, bosses, stages and more.” A perfect addition to your collection or game room, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. Not a Cuphead fan? No worries, there are plenty more of these hardcover books on sale below.

You’ll find even more notable gaming art book deals below. While some of the price drops appear to be slight, keep in mind that many of these books started at $40 and have been slowly sneaking down in price for quite a while. Everything below is the hardcover version and at the lowest price we can find.

More gaming art book deals:

More on the Art of Cuphead book:

Relive the most cherished and challenging moments of Cuphead and Mugman’s adventure to reclaim their souls from The Devil, all in a way you’ve never seen before! Guided by personal insights from game directors Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, take a one-of-a-kind trip through the Inkwell Isles and discover an all-new appreciation for Cuphead’s animation style and challenging retro gameplay.

