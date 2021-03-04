FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum starter set packs all the essentials at $100 (Save $20)

-
AmazonCanaKit
New low $100

CanaKit’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Alumium Raspberry Pi 4 Starter PRO bundle for $99.99 shipped. Down from the usual $120 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on this package. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 that comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle includes everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, an aluminum case, 64GB microSD card, and more. Reviews are still coming in on this starter set, but other CanaKit packages are highly-rated. Head below for more.

But if the aluminum case and some of the other enhancements in the featured kit aren’t doing too much for you, go with the standard CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter PRO Kit at $90 instead. You’ll pocket some additional cash compared to the lead deal, while still being able to take advantage of the miniature computer. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Or if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to tinkering with the micro computer, the new Raspberry Pi 400 is worth a look. Combining the popular PC with a keyboard, this device is a great option for getting your kids interested in coding concepts and the like, or just experimenting yourself with everything Raspberry Pi has to offer. Learn all about it in our launch coverage.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum Kit features:

An exclusive Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 4 from CanaKit, that includes the popular Raspberry Pi 4 and the highest-level components – so high that we had to name it Extreme – such as the high-speed Samsung EVO Plus 64 GB MicroSD card, and a beautiful self-cooling silver enclosure, with a unique black soft-touch lid that feels extraordinary and premium in your hands. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

CanaKit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a n...
meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at u...
Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports...
eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness ...
SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles have everythin...
Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into ...
Refresh your setup with LG 4K gaming monitors, UltraWid...
Amazon’s in-house brands debut new spring workout...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Home Depot launches up to 30% off DEWALT tool sale with starter kits and more

30% off Learn More
Reg. $150

Brydge Stone II USB-C Dock props up your MacBook at a new low of $120 (Save 20%)

$120 Learn More
20% off

meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at under $17 (Save 20%)

Under $17 Learn More
26% off

Pictek’s wireless PlayStation 4 controller sports a familiar, yet new design at $26 (26% off)

$26 Learn More
33% off

eufy Apple Health smart scales supplement your fitness routine from $20 (Save 33%)

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $150

SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles have everything you need for $110 ($40+ off)

$110 Learn More

Amazon’s new Xbox Alexa app lets the TV tap into your smart home

Learn More
Save $100

Refresh your setup with LG 4K gaming monitors, UltraWides, more from $200

From $200 Learn More