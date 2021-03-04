CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum starter set packs all the essentials at $100 (Save $20)

CanaKit’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Alumium Raspberry Pi 4 Starter PRO bundle for $99.99 shipped. Down from the usual $120 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on this package. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 that comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle includes everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, an aluminum case, 64GB microSD card, and more. Reviews are still coming in on this starter set, but other CanaKit packages are highly-rated. Head below for more.

But if the aluminum case and some of the other enhancements in the featured kit aren’t doing too much for you, go with the standard CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter PRO Kit at $90 instead. You’ll pocket some additional cash compared to the lead deal, while still being able to take advantage of the miniature computer. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Or if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to tinkering with the micro computer, the new Raspberry Pi 400 is worth a look. Combining the popular PC with a keyboard, this device is a great option for getting your kids interested in coding concepts and the like, or just experimenting yourself with everything Raspberry Pi has to offer. Learn all about it in our launch coverage.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum Kit features:

An exclusive Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi 4 from CanaKit, that includes the popular Raspberry Pi 4 and the highest-level components – so high that we had to name it Extreme – such as the high-speed Samsung EVO Plus 64 GB MicroSD card, and a beautiful self-cooling silver enclosure, with a unique black soft-touch lid that feels extraordinary and premium in your hands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!