This morning the Raspberry Pi foundation introduced its latest all-in-one microcomputer creation. The new Raspberry Pi 400 arrives as a $70 desktop PC that delivers everything in one compact package and departing from the brand’s previous DIY offerings that required additional add-ons to build out a complete system. The Raspberry Pi 400 can be used in conjunction with an external monitor of your choice as the all-in-one design arrives with everything else in tow. After the Raspberry Pi 4 was introduced earlier this year, the team began working on bringing that technology to today’s announcement. Head below for full details on the latest Raspberry Pi creation.

Raspberry Pi 400 arrives as a complete micro-PC solution

Raspberry Pi is departing from its traditional setup this time around. Gone is the standalone board that leaves it up to the consumer to build their own system. As other manufacturers like Kano moved towards all-in-one designs, Pi has largely stood pat and stuck with its popular equation of customization.

That all changes today with the Raspberry Pi 400, which builds off the fourth-generation model and the official Pi keyboard and hubs. Within the keyboard, you’ll find a quad-core Broadcom processor along with 4GB worth of RAM, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. On the backside of the keyboard there is a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB-A ports, microHDMI, and a microSD card slot, which is used for adding storage and transferring data.

There are two different options available for purchase today. The standalone $70 keyboard arrives as an independent unit, with no other add-ons. However, you can purchase a $100 kit that’s being labeled as the “perfect Christmas morning project” with everything in tow needed to get started:

A Raspberry Pi 400 computer

Our official USB mouse

Our official USB-C power supply

An SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed

A micro HDMI to HDMI cable

The official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide

The new Raspberry Pi 400 is available for purchase today from $70.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve always been big fans of what Raspberry Pi has done on the affordability front, making it easier and more affordable for the masses to have a computer at home. This new version continues that trend with an impressive approach that simplifies micro-PC building and makes it even more available to the masses.

In particular, the all-in-one kit at $100 is sure to be a big hit this holiday season. Having everything short of a display available and ready to rock on Christmas morning takes the guess work out of the situation and makes it easier than ever for kids to get started programming.

Source: Raspberry Pi Foundation

