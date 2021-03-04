FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot launches 1-day bathroom vanity and faucet sale with up to 30% off

-
Home GoodsHome Depot
Shop now 30% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off a selection of vanities, faucets, and other washroom essentials. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Our top pick is the Windlowe 25-inch Marble Bath Vanity for $359.40. Usually fetching $599, today’s offer is more like 40% in savings and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. This 25-inch vanity upgrades the guest bathroom and more with a marble top that pairs with a grey storage base. There is plenty of room for storing essentials, with two soft-close doors, interior shelving, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 320 customers. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for even more deals. Whether you’re in need of a new vanity for the master bathroom or it’s time to upgrade the faucet somewhere else in your home, today’s discounts have you covered with as much as 30% in savings.

And as always, our home goods guide is also the place to check when it comes to other ways to spruce up the house. From new entertainment consoles to kitchenware and more, you’ll find plenty of discounts to renovate your space. And then be sure to check out the new Pottery Barn kids Easter collection that just dropped earlier in the week.

Windlowe Marble Bath Vanity features:

The Windlowe Collection features classical design enhanced by a smooth Gray finish, creating an aesthetic that mixes flair and function. The Windlowe 25 in. vanity showcases its quality and style with a solid wood frame, brushed nickel hardware and soft-close hinges and glides. The vanity combo includes a Carrara white marble top and white vitreous China undermount oval sink.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and ...
Amazon 1-day Carfidant sale readies you for car cleanin...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling AeroGarden salad greens ...
Prep for spring BBQs with a Bluetooth smart meat thermo...
Make way for a 65-inch TV with this asymmetrical stand:...
Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the p...
Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 24-inch Pellet Grill p...
Give your garage the light it needs with two best-selli...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120+

NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and heats the soup at $70 (Amazon low, Reg. $120+)

$70 Learn More
Shop now

Philips Hue launches up to 30% off sale with deals on smart lamps, vanities, more

30% off Learn More
$100 off

Bring home 65-inches of Philips 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for just $448 shipped ($100 off)

$448 Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s build your TV library sale discounts select seasons from $5

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Gap Factory Spring Refresh Event takes 50% off all t-shirts, 40% off dresses, and 30% off jeans

From $8 Learn More
New lows

All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones see very first discounts from $160

From $160 Learn More
Reg. $140

SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable SSD now down at $90 (Today only, Reg. up to $140)

$90 Learn More
Save 22%

Score rare discounts on Philips Hue Bluetooth lightstrips, outdoor floodlights, more from $42

From $42 Learn More