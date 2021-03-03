Now that it’s March, it’s time to start thinking about your kids’ Easter baskets. Pottery Barn Kids has made it easy this year with the sweetest baskets and furry friends to fill them with. They also have adorable pajamas, home decor, and much more. Plus, a lot of the items have personalization available to make them even more special. Head below the jump to find your perfect basket for your child.

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Baskets

One of our favorite styles from the Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is the Seagrass Wicker Basket. This basket is available in two size options and priced from just $29. This basket is timeless to use for years to come, and it’s gender-neutral, which means both boys or girls can use this style. Plus, it has a large handle for easy carrying.

The Pottery Barn Kids Easter liners are a standout from this collection. The Long Ear Fur Bunny Easter Basket Liners are just precious. You can choose from three color options and three sizes. These plush liners are ready to spruce up any Easter basket, and pricing starts at just $15. I also love that you can personalize the ears with your child’s name.

Easter Pajamas

Get your child ready for Easter with the adorable Peter Rabbit Nursery Pajamas. These pajamas are made with soft cotton that’s breathable, which is perfect for the warmer weather ahead. They come in sizes 0 to 24 months and are also gender-neutral. Pick one up for your little ones with a price tag of $40.

Basket fillers and more

Finally, Pottery Barn Kids has an array of great items to kill the baskets with. With warm weather on the horizon, kids love sidewalk chalk, and Pottery Barn has an egg version that’s perfect for their baskets. They come in several fun colors and are priced at just $10.50.

Another great option is the Snuggle Bunny Personalized Book. This is a great way to make their baskets unique with personalization, and it’s great for ages 2 and up. The story walks you through events before bed, including putting away toys, brushing teeth, and sharing lots of snuggles before settling down to close their eyes. It’s priced at $34 and would make a fantastic gift.

Finally, make bath time more fun with the Faux Fur Bunny Baby Hooded Bath Towel. This is another great option to fill their baskets and something they can use over and over again. It’s again gender-neutral and can be machine washed as well.

