Bring home 65-inches of Philips 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for just $448 shipped ($100 off)

Walmart is offering the Philips 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV for $448 shipped. Regularly $548, this is a straight $100 off the Walmart exclusive and the lowest we can find. Well, it might not be the flashiest model out there, but it is a whole lot of 4K display for under $450. This is a 65-inch 4K UHD display with HDR 10 and a 2160p resolution. It also packs Android TV, Google Assistant, and a voice remote for a smart experience with direct access to thousands of apps and all of your favorite streaming services including YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and more. It has 802.11ac MIMO Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, and three HDMI inputs. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Walmart cusotmers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is even less than the already rock-bottom Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition at $450, and it doesn’t have Android TV features. Although, if you can get away with with a smaller 55-inch variant, you can save considerably at $330 shipped right now.

Just make sure you swing by our previous 4K smart TV roundup for plenty more discounted options and additional details on the Insignia models above. Starting from $450, there are loads of options from all of the biggest brands including Samsung, Sony, VIZIO, LG, and more. Then head over to our home theater hub for even more including Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar.

More on the Philips 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV:

Explore a smarter way to watch with the Philips 65″ Class 4K (2160p) Android Smart TV (65PFL5604/F7). It brings great content to you, so you can spend less time browsing and more time watching. Just pick from the personalized recommendations from Google Play, YouTube, Netflix, and other apps directly on your TV screen. Use Google Assistant to tune into your favorite channel, change the volume, dim the lights, set the temperature and more. 4K Ultra-HD and HDR 10 brings your TV experience to a whole new level with more detail and captivating colors.

