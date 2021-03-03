Up to $400 off 4K smart TVs: 65-inch Samsung AirPlay 2, 70-inch VIZIO, more from $450

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q70T 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1,097.99 shipped. That’s more than $200 under the up to $1,300 price tag, a couple bucks below the current Best Buy sale price, and the lowest we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR support as well as the Quantum processor that “uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.” This 2020 model also has built-in Alexa and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps. Alongside AirPlay 2, connectivity includes four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below and you’ll also find some of the other sizes on sale as well.

A great way to score a 65-inch 4K TV and save loads of cash is with the TCL 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV. This 65-incher comes in at $648 on Amazon and where it carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. It has all of the most important features a 4K smart TV needs and will save you a ton. Just be sure to check out some of the other models we have on sale below as well (including other sizes of the lead deal above).

More 4K Smart TV deals:

Then head over to our home theater guide to complete your setup at a discount. Today we spotted Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar and more up to $100 off and we are still tracking notable deals on OTA HDTV antennas, Roku’s Smart Soundbar, and more.

More on the Samsung Quantum 4K Smart TV:

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

MOTION RATE 240: Minimizes motion blur on screen, so action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp. Native refresh rate: 120Hz

AMBIENT MODE+: Blends into your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance info.

QUANTUM HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs.

DUAL LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!