Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar streams Apple Music at $399 (Save $100), more from $149

Amazon offers the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar for $399 shipped. Down from its usual $499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. Polk’s MagniFi 2 Sound Bar aims to elevate your home theater experience with 3D audio and a wireless subwoofer for a well-rounded audio profile. On top of its Chomecast support, you’ll be able to stream tracks from Apple Music alongside Spotify and more. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are joined by ARC HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Polk Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar, which also happens to be on sale for $149 at Amazon. Down from $199, you’re saving 25% and matching one of the best prices to date. This alternative isn’t going to achieve quite as notable of an audio upgrade as you’ll find with the lead deal, but surely sounds better than your TV’s built-in speakers. This model also ditches some of the more unique connectivity functionality found above and comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 10,100 customers.

Then hit up our home theater guide for even more price cuts to elevate movie night and more. You can still cash in on the savings in the latest Bose outlet sale, which is discounting its AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 by $99. But that’s alongside this 80-mile OTA HDTV antenna for just $11 and more.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar features:

Polk MagniFi 2 high-performance home theater sound bar and wireless subwoofer system provide bigger, more dynamic sound than traditional sound bars, and is optimized to make movies, TV, video games and music come to life. The MagniFi 2 comes with a wireless 8″ subwoofer and features patented SDA surround technology for a wider, more immersive listening experience and Voice Adjust technology for crystal clear dialogue.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!