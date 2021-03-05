FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Insignia budget-friendly 4K smart TVs with Alexa up to $120 off: 43-inch $240, 65-inch $430, more

Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering the 2020 Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $239.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $300 at Best Buy and usually listed between $260 and $300 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $60 in savings and the lowest we can find. Perfect for a spare bedroom, the garage, or something along those lines, this is a particularly affordable way to score an extra 4K smart TV. Along with HDR support, this is the Fire TV edition with direct access to thousands of apps and all of the best streaming services, alongside the ability to give audible commands via Alexa and the included voice remote. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, a USB port, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. We are also seeing some of the larger models on sale along with some additional price drops down below.

While you will have seen the 65-inch variant of today’s lead deal in our previous roundup down at $450, it has now dropped slightly more to $429.99 shipped. This is $120 off the regular price and matching the Amazon all-time low. The feature set and ratings on this model are the same as the deal above, but with a larger 65-inch display. 

At these prices, there really aren’t very many options out there for less with the same feature-rich setup. Although, you might want to take a look at the Hisense 40-inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV at $230 shipped. This is a slightly smaller panel, but still work great for the spare room or the lake house. You also won’t get Alexa built-in and will need a compatible device to access it. 

The 4K smart TV deals don’t stop there though. We are still tracking loads of notable options from Sony, LG, and Samsung with up to $400 in savings right here. Plus, we still have these budget-friendly, 65-inch Philips 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for just $448 shipped as well. Then head over to our home theater guide to outfit the rest of your setup at a discount. 

More on the Insignia 4K Smart TVs:

  • Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV: With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.
  • Control It All With Your Voice – Voice Remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.
  • Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

