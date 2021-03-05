FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker falls to $80, more from $22 (Save up to 27%)

Save 27% From $22

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering a selection of its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and headphones starting at $22. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker for $79.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $100 going rate, it just recently dropped to $90 with today’s offer saving you an extra $10 and marking the best we’ve seen since December. Soundcore Motion Boom arrives with IPX7 water-resistance to handle everything from serenading you poolside to dishing out tunes just about anywhere else as well. Its 24-hour battery life pairs with a rugged build as well as a more than capable internal audio array. Over 475 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker Soundcore deals:

But for more Anker deals, don’t forget to check out all of the discounts still live from earlier in the week on its charging essentials and more from $15. Or just swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more markdowns to take advantage of.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker features:

Make a statement with Motion Boom outdoor speaker—press play and experience huge stereo sound that’s distortion-free, even at high volumes. Motion Boom’s drivers have pure titanium diaphragms to reproduce high frequencies up to 40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity. Our exclusive technology uses an in-house tuned digital signal processor to analyze and intensify low frequencies in real-time for bass that hits harder.

Amazon

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Anker

