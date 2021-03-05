FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s official Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case falls to new Amazon low at $23.50 (Save 42%)

Reg. $40 $23.50

Update: Now down to $23.49.

Amazon currently offers the official Google Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case for $27 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Pair your Google Pixel 4a 5G with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. This cover sports a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. On top of the slick style, this case is made of 70% recycled plastic. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 110 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Now for those who don’t mind ditching the official Google seal of approval, there are plenty of extra savings to be had by going with a third-party option. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is a more budget-friendly way to protect your Pixel 4a 5G that’s backed by a 4.8/5 star rating. Here you won’t get quite as stylish as a case as the lead deal’s fabric design, but this option provides a bit more protection with a shock-resistance TPU material. Plus, it’s just $13 at Amazon.

Today also saw a notable price cut go live on Google Pixel 4a 5G itself, which is down to $5 per month on Verizon. That’s alongside being able to score the Pixel 4a for FREE, and all of the other price cuts on gear for your new Android device in our smartphone accessories guide.

Google Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case features:

Pixel 4a (5G) Case Dependable. And mindfully made. Stylish colors and machine-washable fabric keep your case looking great season after season. The slim, raised-edge design helps keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. The Pixel 4a (5G) Case uses over 70% recycled material, including fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles.

