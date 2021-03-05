Poly and Bark’s modern office chair returns to Amazon low of $125 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Poly and Bark Tremaine High-Back Office Chair for $124.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. If you have an aging office that’s in need of a refresh, this deal could help propel you in the right direction. It offers a modern design that’s sure to help revive your space and bring it up to date. A high back provides additional support and comfort that’s bound to be appreciated when working for long periods. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re alright with something more traditional, drastically reduce spending with BestOffice’s Desk Chair at $55. This solution swivels all the way around and features an adjustable height. It sports built-in arm rests, making for a more comfortable experience. Nearly 32,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.3/5 star rating.

And if you tend to work late, you may stand to benefit from the deal we’ve spotted on Amazon’s minimalistic LED Desk Lamp. It’s currently available for 23% off, allowing you to scoop it up at $24.50 Prime shipped. There are five brightness settings, three color modes, and a total of 40 LEDs.

Poly and Bark Tremaine Chair features:

Vegan Leather

Padded Arm Rests

Seat Tilt with Tension Control

Adjustable Seat Height

Polished Chrome base

