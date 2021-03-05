Winix 4-stage Air Purifier + Wi-Fi smartphone control now $70 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix C545 4-Stage Air Purifier with Wi-Fi for $69.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $220 and still fetching around $176 at Amazon in new condition, today’s deal is more than $100 off the next best going rate and the lowest total we can find. Rated for spaces up to 360-square feet and within built-in Wi-Fi monitoring/smartphone control, this is a particularly notable price on a high-tech option. Alongside integrated air quality sensors with automatic adjustments for “set-and-forget convenience,” it has four fan speed options, true HEPA filtration that captures “99.97% of airborne allergens,” and PlasmaWave tech to breakdown odors and indoor pollutants. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier at $53 shipped on Amazon. This one is better suited for smaller bedrooms or the home office, but if that’s all you need it’s a solid alternative to today’s Wi-Fi-laden model. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

Another way to keep track of your personal air quality is with this discounted Govee Bluetooth thermometer + hygrometer at just $8 Prime shipped. It can remotely keep track of the temperature and humidity of your space from up to 164-feet away via Bluetooth and you can get more details right here. Then head over to our smart home goods guide for even more notable deals on items for around the house.

The WiFi Enabled and Winix Smart App compatible WINIX C545 Air Purifier designed for any home environment and ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Household Odors. With a fabulous CADR rating from AHAM, this unit is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms.

