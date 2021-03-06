FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VAVA’s Motion Sensor Spotlight nosedives to $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 60%)

60% off $7.50

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Motion Sensor Spotlight for $7.60 shipped when the on-page 60% coupon has been clipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This VAVA offering uses a built-in motion sensor to illuminate your yard whenever any action has been detected. It’s battery-powered, ensuring installation will be a breeze with no plugs or wires mess with. When it comes on, 300 lumens are projected, providing plenty of light to see what is going on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Get up and running with four Amazon Basics D Batteries at $6. With these the spotlight should be able to function “800-1,000 times,” which could last for years if it comes on once each night. Even if you already have some D batteries, it’s alright to grab some more as these offer “a 5-year leak-free shelf life.” More than 56,000 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when shopping some more of our recent lighting deals. A couple of highlights include Amazon’s minimalistic LED Desk Lamp for $24.50 and these bedside lamps priced as low as $8. For even more deals, be sure to have a look at our home goods guide.

VAVA Motion Sensor Spotlight features:

  • 300 Lumen Ultrasensitive Sensor: Japan-made sensor detects motion within a 120° angle and up to 33 ft / 10 m; Motion Sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it, illuminates the source with a uniformly distributed light beam.
  • IP65 Waterproofing for Outdoor Usage: Perfect outdoor lighting in any climate from -4 °F / -20 °C up to 122 °F / 50 °C, A weatherproof design for durability and reliable function.
  • Fully Adjustable Orientation: Lifts up to 120° vertically and revolves up to 360° horizontally to spotlight where action takes place, Freely adjust according to your house design.

